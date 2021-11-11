The oldest olive tree in the world is in Greece

The ancient Olive Tree of Vouves located in the island of Crete and is believed to be the oldest olive tree in the world, which still produces olives!

It’s only one of seven olive trees in the Mediterranean, which are believed to be over 2,000 years old. Although its exact age cannot be verified, scientists from the University of Crete have estimated it to be 4,000 years old.

With a trunk circumference of 12.50 meters and a diameter of 4.60 meters, to this day, its olives are highly prized.

The Olive Tree Museum of Vouves is ideally located next to this special Olive Tree of Vouves, which is visited by over 20,000 people each year from around the world.

The monumental tree has been declared a “natural heritage monument” by the Secretary General of the Region of Crete, due to its ecological and historical importance.

You may visit the olive tree by car, heading west from Chania, take the exit to “Tavronitis” and then follow the signs towards “Ano Vouves”.

Source: Best of Greece