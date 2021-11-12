Israeli couple arrested in Turkey as spies

The couple were photographing the Dolmabahce Palace, the former Presidential Palace

Turkish authorities arrested an Israeli couple on suspicion of spying. Natalie and Mordi Vardin were arrested after photographing the Dolmabahce Palace, once used as a presidential residence while sailing on a ferry in Turkey.

The Israeli couple detained in Turkey on suspicion of espionage are expected to be deported back to Israel today, their lawyer said.

Their lawyer said the couple had been detained since Tuesday on suspicion of security offenses. “Their only offense involves their photographing Erdogan’s palace during an innocent boat trip,” he said referring to the Turkish president.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not currently live in the palace. Dolmabahce Palace served as the official residence of the president of Turkey until 1923. Today, it is mainly used as a historical landmark and museum, but recently an order was issued not to photograph the site.

source haaretz.com

