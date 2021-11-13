Restaurants and related businesses to stay closed in Attica on November 16

The sector requests a non-return of the returnable advance payments, continued rent subsidies, a return of the suspended labor contracts measure

The Restaurants and Related Venues Association of Attica has announced a nationwide closure of all the businesses in the sector on Tuesday, November 16, ANA reports.

The sector requests a non-return of the returnable advance payments, continued rent subsidies, a return of the suspended labor contracts measure and an exemption of municipal taxes, a reduction of VAT to 6 pct, continued subsidies of loan installments, and new financing like that offered in 2020 and early 2021.

See Also:

Man finds what he thinks is “world’s most venomous spider” in bananas

Source: Tornos