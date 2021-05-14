Man, 64, says he died of Covid-19 for minutes and came back to life

He said it was like going through a tunnel of light

A man who was dead for “several minutes” after being hospitalised with severe Covid says he remembers feeling his heart stop before seeing “the light at the end of the tunnel”.

Norberto Di Natale said: “I have heard many people say there is a light at the end of a tunnel… I saw exactly the same thing. What I heard about so many times on television, I saw the exact same thing.

“It’s something you wouldn’t believe,” he added, “but that is the way it is. And it is not what you think happens. It’s very shocking.”

Car mechanic Norberto, 64, says he’s sure he caught coronavirus while working at his garage as he had only been at home or work since March 2020, and he had carefully followed all the rules.

more at dailystar.co.uk

