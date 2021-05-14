China Experiences Slowest Population Growth In Decades (infographic)

The average annual growth rate of the population was 0.57 percent between 2000 and 2010, a figure that fell to 0.53 percent between 2010 and 2020

The National Statistics Bureau of China (NBS) has released the results of the latest Chinese census which shows that the population is growing at its slowest rate in generations. The census is conducted every decade and the population grew from 1.4 billion in 2010 to 1.412 billion in 2020. The average annual growth rate of the population was 0.57 percent between 2000 and 2010, a figure that fell to 0.53 percent between 2010 and 2020.

The data also highlights a decline in China’s working-age population which contracted by 40 million since the 2010 census. Even though the total size of the labor force remains large at 880 million, any future drops will likely have an impact on China’s economic growth.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista