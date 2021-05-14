Greek Parliament to be illuminated in honour of Greek Pontian Genocide

The illumination will take place on May 19, the Day of Remembrance of the Pontian Genocide

In honour of the Day of Remembrance of the Genocide of the Greeks of Pontus, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the Greek Parliament will be illuminated for the third consecutive year in red and black, symbolising the blood of thousands of innocent victims and timeless mourning.

The initiative belongs to the information website of the Pontian area e-pontos.gr, which had for the first time in 2019 requested the symbolic lighting of the facade of the Greek parliament.

Last year the move was repeated, while in a recent telephone conversation that the Speaker of Parliament Mr. Konstantinos Tasoulas had with the administrator of e-pontos.gr Mr. Theofilos Kotsidis it became known that on May 19 the Parliament will be illuminated again supporting – with the symbolic in this way – the constant demand for historical restoration 102 years after the second and most abominable phase of the extermination of the Greeks of Pontus.

The effort is supported by leading Pontian organisations, such as the Panhellenic Federation of Pontian Associations, the Pampontian Federation of USA-Canada, the Federation of Pontian Associations of Australia, the World Coordinating Committee of Pontian Youth, and thousands of non-online friends.