Man found dead inside dinosaur statue trying to find his phone!

A 39-year-old man was found dead inside a dinosaur statue on Saturday in the Barcelona suburb of Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain, according to multiple reports.

The corpse was inside one of the papier-mache stegosaurus’s legs, according to Spanish outlet 20 Minutos. Police and firefighters arrived at the scene after a father and son found and then reported the body while passing by the statue midday Saturday and noticing something inside, La Vanguardia reported.

Firefighters then opened the dinosaur and retrieved the body. The corpse has reportedly been taken for an autopsy to discover the causes of death.

Local law-enforcement agency Mossos d’Esquadra told La Vanguardia that there seems to be no preliminary indication of criminal activity behind the man’s death.

source dailycaller.com

