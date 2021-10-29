Merkel meets with Greek President Sakellaropoulou

German Chancellor met with the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens.

“I welcome a great politician who has shaped the policy of Germany and Europe for almost two decades,” said the President of the Republic, welcoming the German Chancellor.

“Your stay at the helm of a major European power for 16 years has resulted in you being faced with many crises and challenges, but also to have contributed decisively to difficult situations for our European family. Thank you personally for maintaining our bilateral relations and your pro-European attitude. There were, of course, moments of difficulty and tension and it was an unprecedented situation at both European and institutional levels and we often felt justified alone. Everything we experienced contributed to mutual understanding. “It is important that Europe maintains its cohesion,” said the President of the Republic.”

Angela Merkel, after thanking Katerina Sakellaropoulou for the reception, said: “And as I said when I first met you, I am glad that you are a woman, I hope this will be normal now.

You mentioned our relationships that had some ups and downs, but they are based on solid foundations. And I must say that dialogue has always been the key to finding a solution.

The challenges were different each time. We had the stabilization of the euro, a series of reforms that needed to be done, but I think the biggest issue was immigration, which we worked on well.”