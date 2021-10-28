Angela Merkel arrived in Athens (photos)

Chancellor Angela Merkel accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit Athens, shortly before handing over her duties to Olaf Soltz

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, is paying a farewell two-day visit to Athens from tonight, as she goes through the last steps of her 16-year trip to the Chancellery.

A few minutes before 20:00, the plane carrying the German chancellor landed at “El. Venizelos “.

The German delegation left immediately for the Lycabettus region, where Mrs. Merkel will have a private dinner at the home of the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Chancellor Angela Merkel accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit Athens, shortly before handing over her duties to Olaf Soltz, closing a large chapter not only in German politics but also for Europe as a whole.

