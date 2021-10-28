Coronavirus Greece: 2,984 new cases, 391 intubated, 31 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,302 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,984, of which 16 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 731,167 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 50.8% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 156 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,733 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 31, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,801 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 391 (59.3% men). Their median age is 66 years. 80.1% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Three years to the day – The report of Katsifas’ murder: “The Albanian police kills Greek in Northern Epirus! (photos) (Upd.)”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,302 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 289 (daily change + 17.48%). The median age of cases is 39 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).