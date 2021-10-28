October 28: Watch live the military parade in Thessaloniki

With all formality but also with the upholding all of the health protocols for the pandemic, the military parade is held in Thessaloniki for the celebration of the 28th of October.

In Thessaloniki, the armed forces will parade in front of the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and the other officials.

Due to the aggravated epidemiological situation in the city, this year’s parade will last 60 minutes and only military units will participate, while the use of the mask is mandatory for everyone.

