Naval Craft USNS YUM arrives in Thessaloniki for OXI Day

The Naval Craft USNS YUMA of the US Navy sailed in the port of Thessaloniki in the morning, in a symbolic voyage, as it was dubbed by military observers, on the occasion of tomorrow’s big military parade for the anniversary of the OXI Day.

The naval craft, a catamaran type, equipped with state-of-the-art electronic systems and the ability to transport even small submarines, “moored” at the pier at 9 in the morning, coming from Alexandroupolis, through the port of which, in the coming days, US military equipment, as well as personnel, will be transported to Bulgaria and Romania for the exercise of NATO forces.

According to the US ambassador to Athens, Jeffrey Payat it will be transported by ship to Alexandroupolis in early November, and from there, an unprecedented number of fighter and transport military helicopters will be sent to the north – reportedly more than one hundred and fifty military vehicles. The USNS YUMA is considered the forerunner of the arrival of the American armada in Alexandroupolis (the same thing had happened last year), which on the occasion will honour with its presence in Thessaloniki on the day of the military parade the OXI Day celebrations

Meanwhile, the preparations for tomorrow’s parade of the Greek armed forces are at their peak, at 11 in the morning, on the coastal avenue of Alexander the Great in Thessaloniki, which will take place in the presence of the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakelaropoulou.

The USNS YUMA was built in 2017 (4 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of the USA.

Its carrying capacity is 9154 t DWT and her current draught is reported to be 4.2 metres. Her length overall (LOA) is 103 metres and her width is 28.5 meters.