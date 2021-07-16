Identical twins are in relationship with identical twins & they all live together (photos)

“We have been told that it is like seeing the same couple twice”

The 25-year-old twin sisters Venessa and Kerissa, who work as personal trainers, were always close and did everything together. So, when a mutual friend brought them in contact with two bachelors, they also fell in love at the same time, something they did not expect to happen.

“My sister and I grew up as best friends and we were always next to each other. No one knows us as we know each other. We have a deep connection”, said Venessa. “We never imagined we would fall in love with another set of twins”, she added.

(Kerissa D’Arpino and Jacob Sealby)

The sisters met 29-year-old Jacob and Lucas Sealby on June last year in their hometown of Medford, Oregon, USA.

One of Venessa’s clients is a nurse who treated Lucas in the hospital. Venessa explained that “she told me he had a twin brother and thought the two boys would get along very well with my twin sister and me”.

“I gave her my permission to give him my number, and Lucas contacted me the following day”, she says.

After their first double date, the couples immediately felt that they were communicating. In fact, the girls agreed that it was love at first sight. And after a while, they started dating officially.

(Venessa D’Arpino and Lucas Sealby)

“They say that when you meet someone, you feel the connection and you know. We had feelings immediately and fell in love very quickly. After all, the more we all talked together, the more we connected and felt magical”, Kerissa said.

After just three months of dating, the four decided to take the next step in their relationship and moved in together.

“We are all best friends and we get along so well. Now that we live together, we are even closer than ever. We love each other’s company and we always have fun”, Venessa commented.

(Venessa D’Arpino and Lucas Sealby)

In fact, the four of them often go out and as Venessa revealed, they usually attract the attention of people who are fascinated by their love story.

“For the strangers we meet in public, we have been told that it is like seeing the same couple twice. We are two sets of the same twins! It can be really difficult for others to say who is who”, she explained.

At the moment, there are no wedding plans but the girls can definitely see that happening in their future.

(Kerissa D’Arpino and Jacob Sealby)