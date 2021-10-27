Investment of 800 million dollars was in the agenda of Greek PM’s visit to Riyadh

It is an underwater data cable between Europe & Asia – The project is of Greek interests with the participation the Cyprus Telecommunications Organization

A broad plan to connect Europe with the wider Middle East and South Asia zone, envisaging an investment of $800 million, was among the priorities of the issues discussed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his official visit to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

It is a submarine data cable between Europe and Asia. The project, of Greek interests with the participation of PPC and the Cyprus Telecommunications Organization, will allow the electronic interconnection of a wider zone that will include Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Palestine, Jordan and Saudi Arabia with the ultimate objective of reaching Singapore and from there to Malaysia.

Based on the intermediate hubs of the network, the project emerges as unique and geopolitically crucial and what remains to be seen is the reception it will receive in Riyadh.

The Prime Minister was expected to place special emphasis on the geopolitical dimension of the talks, arguing that Greece can be the bridge of cooperation between Europe and the wider Middle East zone, including the Arabian Peninsula.

In particular, he believes that the relationship and contact with the whole Arab world can be revived as it was in the 60’s.

In the current context, with the tensions and provocative demands raised by neighboring Turkey against most in the Eastern Mediterranean country’s and beyond, the opportunity to revive relations with the Arab world can become dynamic.

