Mini reshuffle: Skertsos is now Minister of State, new government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou

The changes take place in order for the management mechanism to work immediately to support the residents and the reconstruction of the burned areas

On the occasion of the upgrading of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance Christos Triantopoulos to Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of state aid and recovery from natural disasters, minor changes in the government have been announced. These changes take place in order for the management mechanism to work immediately to support the residents and the reconstruction of the burned areas.



The changes are as follows:

– The current Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Christos-Georgios Skertsos takes over as Minister of State, with the same responsibilities.

– The current Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance, Christos Triantopoulos, takes over as Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister with responsibility for state aid and recovery from natural disasters.

– The current Deputy Minister of Rural Development Ioannis Oikonomou takes over as Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and Government Spokesman. Mrs. Aristotle Peloni remains in the position of Deputy Government Representative.

– The current Deputy Minister of Digital Government Georgios Stylios takes over as Deputy Minister of Rural Development in place of Mr. Ioannis Oikonomou.

– The current Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Theodoros Libanios takes over as Deputy Minister of Digital Governance in place of Mr. Georgios Stylios.

The swearing in of the new Ministers will take place today, at 13:00.



See Also:

Plymouth shooting: Suspected gunman and five others die