Austria: Python in toilet bites unsuspected man!

An Austrian saw one of the worst nightmares turning into reality when a python, which had slipped through the sewer pipes, came out of his toilet while he was sitting and bit him.

Shocked, the 65-year-old in the city of Graz turned to see a 1.6 meters long albino python inside his toilet, according to the police announcement.

According to the description of the victim, which was included in the police announcement, as soon as he sat down he felt “a bite in the genital area”…

The snake, of Asian origin, which can reach a length of 9 meters, escaped from a neighboring apartment without being noticed through the sewer pipes.

A snake specialist, who was called by the emergency service, removed the snake from the toilet, cleaned it, and returned it to its owner.

The victim received first aid at the hospital for minor injuries.

The 24-year-old neighbor, who keeps 11 snakes in his apartment, all non-venomous, was summoned to the investigator’s office for causing bodily harm by negligence.