The moment a python bites on a guard’s face to protect its eggs (video)

Dealing with snakes is never a good idea. Especially when we are talking about a large python.

But Jay Brewer knew what awaited him and as scary as it may seem to us, for him it’s just another day at work.

You see, his job is a zoo keeper and he meets and takes care of many wild animals every day.

One of them is the python of this incident, which had curled around its eggs. But Jay Brewer wanted to get them in order to put them in an incubator and not be in danger.

As one can easily understand, however, this idea did not seem so good to the huge python, who as soon as he saw him raising his eggs, attacked him, biting him in the face.

Of course, due to experience, Jay Brewer expected it, but that does not mean that he was not scared.

