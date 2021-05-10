Say goodbye to coffins – Organic burial pods will turn your body into a tree after you die! (video)

Burial customs and rites have varied across different cultures and historical eras. A bizarre burial alternative to turn your body into a tree after you die is trying to be got off the ground – or rather under it – in Italy.

This radically different approach to death explores the concepts of life coming full circle and returning human beings to the earth in the same position they entered into the world from in the womb – and life continuing to live on.

The idea is that your dead body is placed in the foetal position in an organic burial capsule that turns your corpse into nutrients for a tree that will grow out of your remains.

source mirror.co.uk

video credit YouTube channel Royal Content