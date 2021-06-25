Anastasiadis: UN & EU reject Turkey’s position for a two-state solution in Cyprus

The Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis expressed satisfaction for the solidarity and support of the positions of the Republic of Cyprus as reflected in the adopted conclusions adopted by the European Council, in a press conference in Brussels, after the works of the Summit and the meeting with the Secretary General of the UN.

In connection with his meeting with the UN Secretary General, President Anastasiadis stated that Antonio Guterres ruled out a two-state solution, considering it a “non starter” and acknowledged that Turkish positions make it difficult to resume talks, noting that nevertheless he will continue his efforts to create the right conditions for a meaningful dialogue.

