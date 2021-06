Greece: Fire now in a forest area in Argostoli

According to information, no residential area is threatened

A fire started on Friday afternoon in a forest area in Argostoli, Kefalonia, on the road leading to the island’s airport.

The firefighting operation involves 18 firefighters, 5 vehicles and from the air operate two PZLs.

Due to the mobilization of the Fire Brigade, the road to the airport, at the height of Lassi, has been closed.

