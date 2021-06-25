Coronavirus Greece: 395 new cases, 239 intubated, 21 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,649 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 395, none of which were detected in checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 420,295 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 38 are considered related to travel from abroad and 578 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 21, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,634 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 239 (65.3% men). Their median age is 67 years. 82.8% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 53 (daily change -18.46%). The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).