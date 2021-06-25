Germany: At least three killed & six injured in knife attack in Würzburg (video)

Moments of terror again in Germany after a knife attack.
At least three people were killed and six others were injured when a man stabbed people in a central square in Würzburg, Bavaria.
BREAKING VIDEO: 2 people dead and multiple injured in stabbing attack at Barbarossaplatz in Wuerzburg, Germany. A man with a knife can be seen attacking people in the video:
One suspect was arrested after police shot him in the leg while he was trying to escape.
Before the Police arrived at the scene, passers-by tried to disarm the perpetrator who, as can be seen from the videos, is out of control.
At some point, passers-by chase him and manage to trap him in a narrow street, when the police arrive.
According to a police announcement, a large operation was carried out in the area, with part of the center remaining blocked.
The motives of the perpetrator remain unknown at this time.