Germany: At least three killed & six injured in knife attack in Würzburg (video)

Author: Panos  | Published: June 25, 2021

One suspect was arrested after police shot him in the leg while he was trying to escape

Moments of terror again in Germany after a knife attack.

At least three people were killed and six others were injured when a man stabbed people in a central square in Würzburg, Bavaria.

One suspect was arrested after police shot him in the leg while he was trying to escape.

Before the Police arrived at the scene, passers-by tried to disarm the perpetrator who, as can be seen from the videos, is out of control.

At some point, passers-by chase him and manage to trap him in a narrow street, when the police arrive.

According to a police announcement, a large operation was carried out in the area, with part of the center remaining blocked.

The motives of the perpetrator remain unknown at this time.

