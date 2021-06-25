Germany: At least three killed & six injured in knife attack in Würzburg (video)

One suspect was arrested after police shot him in the leg while he was trying to escape

Moments of terror again in Germany after a knife attack.

At least three people were killed and six others were injured when a man stabbed people in a central square in Würzburg, Bavaria.

BREAKING VIDEO: 2 people dead and multiple injured in stabbing attack at Barbarossaplatz in Wuerzburg, Germany. A man with a knife can be seen attacking people in the video: pic.twitter.com/AhTFT2QtPw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 25, 2021

One suspect was arrested after police shot him in the leg while he was trying to escape.

Before the Police arrived at the scene, passers-by tried to disarm the perpetrator who, as can be seen from the videos, is out of control.

At some point, passers-by chase him and manage to trap him in a narrow street, when the police arrive.

According to a police announcement, a large operation was carried out in the area, with part of the center remaining blocked.

The motives of the perpetrator remain unknown at this time.