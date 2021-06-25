Petrounias “Lord of the Rings”: Gold medal & qualification for the Olympic Games

Lefteris Petrounias with a performance of 15,500 in the final of the rings of the Doha World Cup defeated his opponents and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in an unbelievable way.

The Greek champion, despite the injury problems he was facing in recent years, made a magical counterattack and thanks to the points he collected today, he left behind the Chinese Liu Yang and he is off to Japan!

The Asian contender for the qualification may have gained a big lead taking advantage of Petrounias’ absence from the first four games (November 2018 – April 2019) due to shoulder surgery, but the Greek “Lord of the Rings” achieved what seemed to be impossible.

For the record, the second in the final was the Brazilian Arthur Zanetti with 14,933 points and the third was the Iranian Mahdi Ahmad Kohani with 14,800 points.

See Also:

Germany: At least three killed & six injured in knife attack in Würzburg (video)

A few hours after the epic qualification, he wrote about the championship and the “journey” from hell to paradise.

“So this is the magic of the Championship! From ‘hell to heaven’. A Golgotha of the last years ended in the best way. We ‘re off to Tokyo! Congratulations to @antonis.tantalidis and I’m sure of the course he will take! I would like to thank my team above all and of course all of you who are by my side throughout this journey!!”, he wrote on his social media account.