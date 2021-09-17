Mini summer on the weekend – Up to 37 degrees Celsius in parts of Greece

Greece will experience a stint of hot weather going into the weekend, as the meteorological forecast reports there will be temperatures in the mid-30s.

Today the temperature will reach up to 34 degrees Celsius while in the following days it “climb” up to 37 degrees Celsius, as the wind will be southwesterly exacerbating the heat.

The winds today will blow from the west gradually in the southern seas 5 to 6 Beaufort, while the temperature will fluctuate at high levels for the season reaching 35 to 36 degrees Celsius in the eastern mainland.

In addition to the high temperatures, in the next four days, the country will be affected will by dust coming from north Africa.

ATTICA

Weather: Generally clear.

Winds: Initially weak and from noon west 3 to 4 Beaufort.

Temperature: From 18 to 35 degrees Celsius.

THESSALONIKI

Weather: Generally clear, with occasional clouds at noon and in the afternoon.

Winds: Variable 3 and temporarily noon – afternoon south southeast up to 4 Beaufort.

Temperature: From 18 to 33 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday

Generally clear weather. From noon onwards, local clouds will develop in the central and northern continents and in Epirus,

Macedonia (mainly eastern), Thrace, and probably in the west

Sporadic showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast.

Visibility in the morning and evening in the west will be limited in places.

Winds in the west, central, and north will blow from south 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning in the afternoon to west 4 to 5 Beaufort. In the rest of the country, winds will blow west 3 to 5 and gradually in the southern seas up to 6 Beaufort.

The temperature will drop slightly in the north, but in the rest of the regions it will remain high for the season and in

the central and southern mainland it will reach 36 to 37 degrees Celsius in some regions.

