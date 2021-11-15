More Covid tests could be demanded from unvaccinated, says Minister Gaga

She said the decision would be reached on Wednesday

Greece’s Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga said today that the authorities were considering imposing new measures and restrictions on unvaccinated citizens.

Speaking on SKAI 100.3 radio, the Minister added that more tests may be required from the unvaccinated citizens to exercise free movement, adding that the final decisions would be taken after the recommendations of the Committee of Experts meeting on Wednesday. Currently all unvaccinated Greeks

Regarding the case of the health supervisor who urged patients to avoid intubation, Ms. Gaga stressed that every time a complaint emerges, it is examined by the ministry and the Medical Associations, as colleagues have been removed in the past and there are administrative sanctions. “We have seen denials of science everywhere,” Gaga said.

Gaga pointed out that there is no indication that the vaccine affected women’s ability to bear a child.

European countries like Austria, the Netherlands, and Germany have imposed stricter measures against unvaccinated citizens.

