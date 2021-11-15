Mega-spider donated to zoo in Sydney (video)

A zoo in New South Wales said it received a donation of a giant funnel-web spider during a spell of humid and wet weather. The Australian Reptile Park said the spider measured in at 8 cm (the average size is 1-5cm) with fangs that were almost 2 cm in length, prompting the keepers to dub it a “mega spider”.

Michael Tate, Education Officer of the Australian Reptile Park, said: “Having MEGASPIDER handed into the venom program is so amazing, in my 30+ years at the Park, I have never seen a funnel-web spider this big!”

