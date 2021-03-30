New York Post: Researchers create nose-only COVID-19 masks to wear while eating

The nose masks, worn under a full mask with similar behind-the-ears straps, were unveiled in a demonstration video where a man and woman sit down for lunch

Researchers in Mexico have sniffed out a new COVID-19 mask designed for people to wear only over their schnozzes while they eat, according to a report Wednesday.

The nose masks — worn under a full mask with similar behind-the-ears straps — were unveiled in a demonstration video where a man and woman sit down for lunch, according to Reuters.

In the video, the pair takes off their normal masks to reveal their nose-only gear before chowing down at an outdoor table.

See Also:

Discovering the tomb of the last Byzantine Emperor Constantine XI Paleologos’ decendent (photo)

Erdogan sacks central bank deputy governor, sending Turkish lira further down

Some observers cheered the idea on Twitter, saying it would “reduce transmission,” while others poked fun at its goofy look.

“Hardly a new invention, clowns have been wearing them for years,” one user posted along with a photo of a bright red clown nose.

Read more: NY Post