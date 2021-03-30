Discovering the tomb of the last Byzantine Emperor Constantine XI Paleologos’ descendant (photo)

What happened to the descendants of the last Emperor of Byzantine Empire Constantine XI Paleologos?

In a small town in Cornwall, called Landulph, one can find the St Leonard & St Dilpe Church (Grid Ref SX431615 Landulph, Saltash, PL12 6ND, UK).

So, let’s see what this chapel holds, through the words of the The Cornwall Historic Churches Trust‘s website:

Landulph Church stands on a Celtic “Lan” or oval churchyard site close to the River Tamar. The Church is dedicated to St Dylic, possibly one of the 24 missionary saint children of Brychan. Her name was later corrupted to Dilph, and St Leonard who was added in the Middle Ages. … The church is well known as the resting place of Theodore Paleologus a descendent of the rulers of the once mighty Byzantine Christian Empire. Theodore died at the home of Sir Nicholas Lower of Clifton, Landulph in 1636, and was interred in the church. His brass memorial plaque can be seen in the chancel and was of great interest to a large contingent of visitors from the Greek Orthodox church who visited the church in 2007 and celebrated vespers in his honour.

Can you read the writing on the wall?…

