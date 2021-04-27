Olympiakos FC in talks with Juve star Buffon, Italian report says

The 43-year-old seems to be leaving Juve at the end of the season

Greek champions Olympiacos Piraeus have reportedly expressed interest in signing Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, according to an Italian publication!

Gianluigi Buffon, now 43, is nearing the end of his illustrious career, as his future at Juventus remains uncertain. A few ago it was reported in Italian media that “Gigi” is considering leaving the “Old Lady” at the end of the current season.

A new article, this time from the Italian newspaper “Tuttosport”, revealed that five teams have expressed their interest in acquiring Buffon, including the Greek champions.

The other four are Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, Galatasaray, Dynamo Kyiv. “If Buffon leaves, he has five options,” Tuttosport emphasises.