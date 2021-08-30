UPD – Olympiakos FC player Semedo charged with gang rape of teenage girl

UPD-

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office proceeded with the criminal prosecution for the crime of gang rape (article 336 par. 3 of the Criminal Code) against the 27-year-old Portuguese defender of Olympiakos FC, Ruben Semedo.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for the 40-year-old Nigerian who was also charged with the same crime.

Olympic footballer Ruben Semedo was arrested after a 17-year-old girl and her mother were reportedly raped by the police.

Olympiakos FC footballer Ruben Semedo was arrested over allegations of raping a teenage girl.

The Portuguese player was arrested after the minor and her mother complained to the police. According to the complaint, together with a 40-year-old Nigerian, who appeared as his manager, Semedo dragged her to his house where she was raped. The incident happened in the early hours of August 28, when he met the well-known football player in a club in Oropos. After the club, Semedo took the girl in his car and took her to his house in Glyfada, where she was raped. Semedo was arrested, while the 40-year-old is wanted.

The 17-year-old recounted what had happened to her mother when she returned home and they jointly reported the international and Portuguese footballer to the Byron police station, as well as the second defendant. Subsequently, the case was taken over by the Department for the Protection of Minors of the Attica Security, which proceeded to the arrest of Semedo.