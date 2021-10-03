Ozzy Osbourne upcoming solo album will feature Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Eric Clapton & Jeff Beck

In a new interview with co-host Billy Morrison on a new episode of “Ozzy Speaks” on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard, Ozzy revealed more details on the upcoming album.

Here’s what Ozzy said:

“On this new album, I’m working with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk [Wylde].”

Speaking about his collaboration process with other musicians, Ozzy said:

“You just write the song and you just ask them to sing [or play] what you [give them].

“The good thing is it’s interesting to work with somebody else. But the bad thing is if it doesn’t work, you can’t [just let it go] ’cause they’ll get all p*ssed off”.

See Also:

Germany investigates man on suspicion of spying for Turkey

Asked if he has ever had a musician send something back to him where he went, “I don’t like that,” Ozzy said:

“No. Eric Clapton, on this new record, one of the lyrics was about Jesus, and he wasn’t sure about that. But it was all right in the end… [The solo he did] is very good.”

Source: Metalwani