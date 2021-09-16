Passenger traffic in Greece “took off” in August – 82.6% increase in international arrivals

Passenger traffic in Greece recorded a satisfactory rise (+ 77.7%), while arrivals from abroad also saw an increase (+ 82.6%) in August 2021 compared to August 2020, according to the statistics of the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA).

As the data showed, the total statistics for the eight months of 2021, from all the airports in Greece, for the second consecutive month, after the pandemic of Covid-19 disease, recorded an increase of 53.7% compared to the corresponding season last year, while in relation in the respective eight months of January / August 2019, where no bans and restrictions on flights due to the pandemic had entered into force, the drop reached (-) 53.8%.

In particular, the statistics of the HCAA for the passenger traffic of the airports in the eight months of January / August 2021 revealed the following:

The total number of passengers processed reached 20,727,553 million, registering an increase of 53.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2020 where 13,485,139 million passengers were handled. Regarding the flights at the country’s airports, there were also positive signs as they amounted to 235,570 of which 103,755 were domestic and 131,815 were foreign, showing an increase of 38.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2020 where a total of 169,999 flights arrived.

Comparing the statistics with the eight months (Jan / Aug) of 2019 when the flights were 368,414, this year there is a drop of 36.1% in the aircraft traffic and in the total passenger traffic which was 44,895,202 in 2019, while for the same eight months examined there is a drop of 53.8%.

