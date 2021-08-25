Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant would eventually emerge

Bourla added that Pfizer could produce new versions of its vaccine to combat a variant within three months of its discovery

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Fox News on Tuesday that he believed it was “likely” a vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant would eventually emerge.

“Every time that a variant appears in the world, our scientists are getting their hands around it,” Bourla said. “And they are researching to see if this variant can escape the protection of our vaccine.

“We haven’t identified any yet, but we believe that it is likely that one day, one of them will emerge.”

Bourla added that Pfizer could produce new versions of its vaccine to combat a variant within three months of its discovery.

“We have built a process that within 95 days from the day that we identify a variant as a variant of concern, we will be able to have a vaccine tailor-made against this variant,” Bourla said.

source insider.com