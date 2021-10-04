Popular Greek singer Eleni Dimou hospitalised with Covid-19 – She is fully vaccinated (video)

Popular Greek singer Eleni Dimou has been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated. The well-known singer who is taking part in the TV show “J2US”, a few days ago revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19 in a social media post she shared with her fans.

In the post, the singer revealed that she had to be admitted to the hospital as her oxygen levels were low. But doctors advised her to return home, where her health deteriorated.

Through a new post on Facebook, Eleni Dimou revealed that she felt awful neededs to go back to the hospital.

“In the end, what I wanted to avoid could not be avoided. I am leaving for the hospital soon. It sucks,” she said in the video she shared online a while ago.

Eleni Dimou’s ordeal with the coronavirus started last week. She reportedly had severe breathing issues and was deemed necessary to be examined by doctors. The doctors judged she did not need to be hospitalised and was released. On her personal account on social media, she informed her fans she was better and that she has been vaccinated with both doses since May.

Dimou uploaded a photo from the hospital, writing: “Thank you very much for your interest. I have been home with coronavirus vaccinated with both doses since May. I had to go to the emergency room today for my oxygen! I am much better, fortunately “.