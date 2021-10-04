Rock legend Sting celebrates 70th birthday under the night light of the Parthenon (photo)

The British singer was in Greece as part of his “My Songs” tour

Legendary rock artist Sting turned 70, and his birthday celebration had a Greek flavour…

The British singer was in Greece as part of his “My Songs” tour. After performing two concerts with great success at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, enchanting his audience with his performances, he celebrated his 70th birthday under the light of the Acropolis.

Eric Burdon, another iconic rock star, 80, posted a photo on his personal Instagram account, where he is enjoying his wine against the backdrop of the Parthenon, with his good friend, Sting.

In the caption of the photo, the rock legend writes about his celebrating friend: “Two Englishmen in Athens. Happy Birthday, Sting. “With love, Eric.”

Eric Burdon in recent years he has been living in Greece and is married to his beloved, Marianna Proestou.

