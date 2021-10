An, apparently, very lucky driver who was on the road to Livadi above Arachova saw a rock falling from out of nowhere on his car.

As you can see in the video provided by protothema.gr, the black vehicle was hit from a rock which apparently fell on the road after a small landslide next to the road.

The impact was severe, ruining the entire front of the vehicle, but fortunately the passengers’ compartment was not damaged.

