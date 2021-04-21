The story of a man whose blindness, deafness & baldness was cured by lightning

“You read about things like this, but you can’t really believe them”

In 1980 a 62-year-old man, blinded in a traumatic accident, regained his sight after he was struck by lightning near his home. Doctor confirmed that Edwin E. Robinson, a former truck driver could see for the first time since he became blind as the result of highway accident 9 years ago.

Robinson was knocked to the ground by lightning when he took shelter beneath a poplar tree near his house in this portland suburb during a thunderstorm.

“It sounded like someone snapped a whip. The next thing i knew, I came to, face down in the water at the foot of the tree,” he recalled. His wife said he apparently was unconscious for 20 minutes.

weak and dehydrated, he return to his bedroom for a nap. “My legs were like rubber, my whole body felt like it was trembling,” he said. The lightning also broke his hearing aid.

“When i got up in the evening, I was sitting in the chair in the front room. I could see the plaque on the wall, and I could see the clock. But the clock kept fading in and out.” he said. His wife found him in his bedroom.”I can see you! i can see you! i can see the house! i can read!” she quoted him as saying.she also said he was able to hear perfectly without his hearing aid.

“It(his sight) isn’t completely restored” said Robinson’s wife, Doris. “But he can see straight in front of him, which he has not been able to do in 9 years”.

“You read about things like this, but you can’t really believe them,” she said.

Dr. Willian F. Taylor examined Robinson and confirmed he has regained both sight and hearing. Calling it “one for the books,” Taylor said the rubber-soled shoes Robinson was wearing when struck by lightning may have saved his life.

Dr. Albert Moulton of Portland, said: “There is no question but that his vision is back. He can’t move his eyes, but his central vision is back… I can’t explain it. I don’t know who can. I know some of my peers in Washington, maybe, will say it’s hysterical blindness. I can’t see it. It couldn’t have lasted this long. From the physical findings originally, he was definitely blind”.

Later, Robinson even claimed that new hair had begun to grow on his bald head. He remarked to the NY Times, “I’m all recharged now, literally… It’s coming in thick. My wife is all excited about it. I was bald for 35 years. They told me it was hereditary”.

Sources: Unbelievable Facts, Weird Universe