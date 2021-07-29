Shocking videos from the 8.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska (videos)

Citizens ran in terror to save themselves – Tsunami warning issued

Shocking videos have been going viral from the 8.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Alaska late Wednesday night (local time).

The quake affected the Aleutian Islands. There is even a tsunami warning.

People and security cameras recorded the moment of the earthquake.

Citizens ran in terror to save themselves as the quake was particularly strong.