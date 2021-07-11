Greece: 4,3R earthquake in Thebes after 30 smaller tremors in less than 24 hours

What seismologists agree on is that it is an unusual phenomenon to record small earthquakes in a short period of time

Professor Efthymios Lekkas, President of the Hellenic Organization for Earthquake Planning and Protection (OASP), was reassuring when asked about the 4.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 03:00 with a focus on 2 km north-northwest of Thebes.

In total, 30 small earthquakes have occurred in the area since Saturday morning, two of which were aftershocks.

At the same time, after 4.3 Richter in the early hours of Sunday, another 23 smaller earthquakes were recorded, with a magnitude of 1.8 to 2.6 Richter in less than three hours.

Dr. Lekkas stated that “there is no reason for concern. We are monitoring the phenomenon. It comes from the rifts of the area. We had something similar six months ago, but we are not worried “.

More than 30 earthquakes shook Thebes on Saturday, with the largest measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale.

The first occurred around 3 at noon, while the tremors continued until late at night.

So far, seismologists have not been able to assess whether these are pre-earthquakes in anticipation of a larger event and stress that at this stage it is a swarm of small earthquakes.

What they agree on, however, is that it is an unusual phenomenon to record small earthquakes in a short period of time.

But it was not only in Thebes that the earthquakes that occurred on the same day. In Lesvos in the afternoon the seismographs recorded a vibration of 4 on the Richter scale, while a small earthquake occurred in Astypalea and Heraklion, Crete.