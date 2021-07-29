Turkey’s objection to the US court decision on the beating of US citizens by Erdogan’s bodyguards has been rejected

New clouds over the US-Turkish relations

On May 16, 2017, dozens of Kurds, many of them American citizens, clashed with Erdogan’s bodyguards at the Sheridan Circle in Washington.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was visiting his ambassador’s residence in Sheridan, watched the clashes from a distance.

According to US officials, Erdogan’s men beat the protesters without any real reason.

Charges were brought against twelve Turkish security officers shortly after the incident, but were largely dismissed a year after the attack.

In February 2020, a court ruled that Erdogan’s men could be charged, rejecting Turkey’s request for protection under the Sovereignty Immunity Law.

Turkey’s objection to the court decision was rejected and the process will continue.

