Russian porn star falls to her death from 22nd floor

Police are investigating the circumstances of her death

A Russian porn star and erotic model has fallen to her death from a residential tower block in Russia. Kristina Lisina, known on porn sites as Kristina the Foxx, was found dead on Tuesday, June 2, after falling from a 22nd-storey window in St Petersburg, Russia.

Lisina’s body was found near a high residential block in the Nevsky district. She was 29.

Police are investigating the death of the popular Russian Pornhub and OnlyFans star, who allegedly fell from the 22nd floor of a high-rise building in St. Petersburg, according to local news outlet Moskovsky Komsomolets.

Investigators have made no official announcements, but East2West News has reported that her body was found near a residential area in the Nevsky district, and her hand contained a coin inscribed with the words, “You are always in my heart.”