Samos: 43-year-old Greek arrested for espionage

The Samos port authority arrested a 43-year-old Greek for espionage and facilitating the illegal entry of third-country nationals.
The 43-year-old was located by police officers videotaping and taking photos of an Coast Guard operation after the eleven illegal immigrants were located on the coast of the area of Kouroundere, Samos .
The Samos Port Authority, which is conducting the preliminary investigation, confiscated two mobile phones, as well as a GPS device.
