Samos: 43-year-old Greek arrested for espionage

Α 43-year-old Greek was arrested for espionage and facilitating the illegal entry of third-country nationals

The Samos port authority arrested a 43-year-old Greek for espionage and facilitating the illegal entry of third-country nationals.

The 43-year-old was located by police officers videotaping and taking photos of an Coast Guard operation after the eleven illegal immigrants were located on the coast of the area of ​​Kouroundere, Samos .

The Samos Port Authority, which is conducting the preliminary investigation, confiscated two mobile phones, as well as a GPS device.

