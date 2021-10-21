Senators express support in letter to Biden for Patriarch Bartholomew’s visit to the US

They pointed out they want to see a reception befitting his position

In a letter to President Joe Biden, 48 US senators express their full support for Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s visit to the United States.

The initiative for sending the cross-party letter belongs to the Democratic senator Robert Menendez and his Republican colleague Marco Rubio. U.S. Senators point out to the President that they look forward to welcoming Bartholomew and expressing the desire to see a welcome befitting the spiritual leader of the second-largest Christian Church in the world.