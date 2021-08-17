Shocking video: An Ilyushin Il-112 transport aircraft crashed in Russia (video)

The accident took place during a test flight

A Ilyushin Il-112 transport plane crashed outside Moscow during a test flight, according to the Russian news network sputniknews.com.

A military source said that what crashed was a prototype of the new Russian military transport aircraft Il-112V.

According to the first information, three men were on board and no one survived the accident.

A video posted on Twitter shows fire in at least one of the engines, causing it to tilt and crash to the ground.

The United Aircraft press office said a special commission has been set up to investigate the crash.

The Il-112V military transport aircraft is designed to carry personnel, weapons and other cargo with a maximum weight of 5 tons.

The maximum speed of the aircraft is 470 kilometers per hour, while its flight range with a maximum load is 1,200 kilometers.

The Il-112V is expected to replace the An-26.

Sputniknews.com adds that last week, Russian company United Aircraft reported that the first prototype of the Il-112V military aircraft flew from Voronezh to Zhukovsky, near Moscow, to prepare for the Military Forum 2021.