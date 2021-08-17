Fire in the Vilia: Ten Kilometers fire-front

The fire in Vilia that has been burning since yesterday at noon is continuing its destructive work, with the Fire Brigade forces fighting to put the fire front under control.

Aerial assets took off to assist in the firefighting operation with the first light of day, while according to the information of the Fire Brigade, 14 helicopters and 8 aircraft are operating in rotation.

The fire front is huge and extends for a distance of ten kilometers and it is noted that while in the morning the winds blowing in the area were about two Beaufort, they are now stronger, making the work of the Fire Brigade more difficult.

According to the Deputy Regional Head of Civil Protection of Attica, Vassilis Kokkalis, at the moment there are three active fronts, one in the direction of Megara, the second in the direction of Mount Patera and the third in the direction of Oinoi.

At the moment, 330 firefighters with 115 vehicles, 8 groups units are operating at the site, as well as 143 firefighters with 46 vehicles from Poland.