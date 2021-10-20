Show host Andreas Mikroutsikos in hospital with respiratory infection

Popular TV show host Andreas Mikroutsikos has been hospitalised for at least a month in Evangelismos as he is reportedly suffering from a respiratory infection.

He had developed a complication and infection with an in-hospital germ, which necessitated his intubation. He has now been intubated but remains hospitalised in the ICU.

The veteran TV show host underwent serious surgery on Friday, September 17th.

Sources say that the presenter had been transported to the hospital in severe pain.

At the beginning of the year, Mikroutsikos was admitted to the Infarction Unit of the Hippocratic Hospital, with his health having significantly deteriorated after the death of his brother, Thanos Mikroutsikos.

In an interview, he had revealed that he previously suffered from a virus due to excessive grief and then pulmonary edema. As he had stated, he had shortness of breath and if it were not for his son to save him he does not know if he would have been alive today.

