Strike announced by Civil Servant’s Union (ADEDY) for June 16

The Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) has called a 24-hour strike for June 16 in an announcement noting its opposition to the labour bill submitted in Parliament.

As ADEDY notes, the work stoppage that had been initially announced for the specific day was changed into a 24-hour strike pointing out that the draft bill should be blocked dubbing it an “anti-worker and anti-popular bill.”

At the same time, a new 24-hour nationwide strike in the commercial and trade shipping sector is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16, 2021, and from 00:01 in the morning until 24:00 at midnight, as the 13 seafaring unions announced, on the occasion of the labour bill.

According to information, the Association of Shipowners (SEEN), which is against the strike is expected to file precautionary measures in the first instance court of Piraeus, the discussion of which is expected to be determined probably tomorrow morning as it is against the mobilization.