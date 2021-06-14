How Much Does Mental Health Cost Europe? (infographic)

As well as leading to greater awareness about mental health conditions, the global Covid-19 pandemic has also led to a spike in the number of people seeking support. Unfortunately, some countries are better placed to provide that support than others. Data published by the OECD shows that mental health care has been neglected and underfunded within its member states for years.

When it comes to Europe in particular, mental health issues were having a massive indirect cost in terms of higher unemployment and lost productivity in 2015. Adding in mental health and social spending, the cost was highest in Denmark, equating to 5.4 percent of the country’s GDP. The cost was also high in Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway at five percent of GDP or higher.

