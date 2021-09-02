Theodorakis death – PM Mitsotakis declares 3-day nationwide mourning period

The PM said his loss is great and the whole of Hellenism was mourning

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared a 3-day national mourning period for the death of the great Greek composer, Mikis Theodorakis, during Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister started by saying that the cabinet meeting is overshadowed by the loss of Mikis Theodorakis. “His voice was silenced and with him, the whole of Hellenism was silenced.”

As Mr. Mitsotakis said, “we had all forgotten that he is mortal”, referring to Kostis Palamas (Greek poet). He went on to say that “he leaves us a legacy of his songs, his political action, but also his national contribution at critical moments. Romiosyni is mourning today.”

Shortly before completing his statement, Mr. Mitsotakis said that with a decision of the government, a three-day national mourning period is declared from today.