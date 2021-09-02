UPD – Fire in Athens building under control (video-photos)

The Fire Brigade is on the scene

UPD –

Firefighters have managed to put a fire that broke out a little after noon in downtown Athens under control.

====

The Fire Brigade responded to a fire that broke out in a building in the center of Athens a little after 12 pm.

For unknown reasons, the first floor of an apartment building at the junction of Kapodistriou and the 3rd of September streets caught fire.

The building is located near the Ministry of Health and houses offices. On the first floor that is on fire are the offices of an insurance company.

To extinguish the fire 8 vehicles with 24 firefighters.

Special ladders of the fire brigade are being used to free people from the floors of the apartment building.